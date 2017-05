Madison Erhardt

A collision between a Jeep and pickup has the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue blocked.

The accident has backed up traffic on Highway 97 through Kelowna.

An occupant of one of the vehicles is sitting at the side of the road, being treated by paramedics.

Both vehicles are moderately damaged.

Police, firefighters and BC Ambulance are on scene.

More details to come.

– with files from Madison Erhardt