Crash blocks Dilworth

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 4:09 P.M.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive at 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the driver of a grey Jeep was heading southbound on Dilworth Drive, when she collided with a northbound black Ford F-150 pickup truck. It is believed that both vehicles proceeded into the intersection during a yellow light for traffic on Dilworth Drive.

The driver of the Jeep, a 60-year-old Kelowna woman, and the driver of the Ford a 45-year-old Alberta woman were each transported to hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

"The investigation remains ongoing at this time, as investigators of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section plan to review dash camera footage, which may have captured the crash as it happened," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Pending the conclusion of the investigation, it is possible that both drivers could face potential charges under the Motor Vehicle Act."

A collision between a Jeep and pickup has the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue blocked.

The accident has backed up traffic on Highway 97 through Kelowna.

An occupant of one of the vehicles is sitting at the side of the road, being treated by paramedics.

Both vehicles are moderately damaged.

Police, firefighters and BC Ambulance are on scene.

More details to come.

– with files from Madison Erhardt