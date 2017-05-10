41783
Kelowna  

More flooding 'imminent'

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide information about "imminent flooding expected to start Thursday evening."

Representatives will discuss advance planning and expected water conditions.

The EOC says a combination of rain and spring snow melt for the next few days will lead to rising water levels, likely to peak on Thursday, and may increase the risk of flooding.

Emergency personnel and volunteers are planning for the worst while hoping for the best, the centre says.

EOC staff have been working round the clock to respond to ongoing flooding, but residents are reminded they need to be proactive and take steps to protect their properties.

Reduce damage by removing items from basements and gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, etc, in case you have to leave quickly.

Sandbags are available at the Kelowna firehall on Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country. In West Kelowna, sand is available at 1341 Green Bay Rd., 2606 Casa Loma, 1651 Pritchard Dr., 4081 Hitchner Rd. and in Pebble Park at 2589 Whitworth Rd. 

Sand and sandbags will be replenished throughout the day. 

