Dike work closes Greenway

Photo: D. Stickney

A lengthy section of the Mission Creek Greenway is closed until further notice.

Crews are working along the stretch from KLO Road to Gordon Drive to raise the height of the dike. With the potential of record creek levels, raising the dike is a proactive step to mitigate potential damage.

Signs and fencing are in place at each entrance of the closed trail, and for their safety, residents are asked to stay out as heavy equipment will be working on these portions of the recreational trail.

Two underpasses along the Greenway at Casorso Road and the Gordon Drive bridge remain closed as well because of high water levels in the creek.

Meanwhile, the lower Gellatly Road parking area and trail to Brown Road in in Glen Canyon Regional Park are also still closed due to flooding along Powers Creek.

In addition, flooding has forced the closures of Hardy Falls Regional Park and Mill Creek Regional Park. Killiney Beach Community Park is also closed to all visitors, with limited vehicle access through the park for waterfront properties.

Regional Parks staff continues to monitor creek levels in all these areas and, when safe, will be assessing the condition of bridges, trails and other amenities in these parks.