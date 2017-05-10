No ark for kangaroo farm

Photo: Wayne Moore

A new, wide-ranging series of evacuation alerts in Lake Country has many people concerned for the safety of the animals at Kangaroo Creek Farm.

Farm owner Caroline Wightman told Castanet Wednesday that concerned people have been calling to offer help after the operation was one of approximately 580 addresses placed on evacuation alert Tuesday night.

"We have people panicking, our phone is ringing off the hook. We're getting hundreds of emails from people saying 'What's happening to the animals, do we need to help you move them?'" said Wightman.

"It's all very nice, and generous of people, but given our particular situation, it's all over the top. It would take an event of biblical proportions for flood waters to reach us."

She chuckled and added, no need to build an ark.

She said the farm's topography means it is not in any danger. The animals are fine.

"We appreciate everybody's concern, but we are fine, and we are open."

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of rain and potential thunderstorm over the Southern Interior beginning Thursday evening, similar to the storm that wreaked havoc on the region a week ago.