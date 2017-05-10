Liberals sweep valley

41717
The BC Liberal Party took a hit across the province, but its stranglehold up and down the Okanagan and surrounding regions remains as strong as ever.

All seven sitting MLAs won re-election in ridings from Shuswap in the north, down to Boundary-Similkameen in the south.

The number swells to 10 out of 10 if you include the two Kamloops ridings, as well as Fraser-Nicola, which encompasses Merritt and the Nicola Valley.

While voters in some parts of the province are seeking change, not so in the Southern Interior, where the margin of victory by each of the candidates was as healthy as it was in 2013.

In Boundary-Similkameen, MLA Linda Larson, thought to be in some jeopardy from backlash over proposed school closures in her riding a year ago, saw her support dip slightly. However, she was still able to win with 43 per cent of the vote.

Liberal leader Christy Clark also saw her support diminish slightly from 62 per cent in the 2013 byelection to 59.6 per cent this year.

The remaining five throughout the region, Grey Kyllo (Shuswap), Eric Foster (Vernon-Monashee), Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country), Steve Thomson (Kelowna-Mission), and Dan Ashton (Penticton), all saw their support rise.

With 43 seats won after all the votes were tabulated Tuesday, the Liberals fell one short of a majority. Barring any changes from recounts and absentee ballots, which will be counted near the end of the month, they will need the support of the Green Party, which elected three members, to form a government.

The NDP elected 41 Tuesday.

With some ballots still left to count, voter turnout provincially was just under 57 per cent.

