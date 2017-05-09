New evac alert issued

Photo: Contributed

A new flooding evacuation alert has been issued for properties in Lake Country.

The alert affects approximately 580 properties in the area of:

Beaver Lake Road from Main Street to Bottom Wood Lake Road

3193 Hill Road (Kangaroo Creek Farm)

Konschuh Road – all

Bottom Wood Lake Road from Berry Road to Lodge Road

Lodge Road from roundabout to Meadow Road

Meadow Road - all

Pawley Court – all

Taiji Court - all

Bottom Wood Lake Road – all the way to Wood Lake

Brun Road - all

Rolyat Road – all

Redecopp Road & Court – all

Reiswig Road – all

Jeider Street – all

Woodsdale Road from the Rail Trail through to Woodsdale Court

Clement Road – all

Rogers Road – all

Seymour Road – all

Turtle Bay Court – all

2930 Woodsdale Road (Woodlake RV Park and Marina)

2850 Woodsdale Road (Turtle Bay Pub)

11871 Hwy 97

Residents should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along creeks worsen. They may also wish to take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding by sandbagging.

Sand and sandbags are available in Lake Country at Swalwell Park at 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. Sand only is available at Holiday Park Resort at 415 Commonwealth Rd.

An evaculation order was also issued within Okanagan Indian Band Reserve No. 7 for: