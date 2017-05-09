41776
42162

Kelowna  

New evac alert issued

A new flooding evacuation alert has been issued for properties in Lake Country.

The alert affects approximately 580 properties in the area of:

  • Beaver Lake Road from Main Street to Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 3193 Hill Road (Kangaroo Creek Farm)
  • Konschuh Road – all
  • Bottom Wood Lake Road from Berry Road to Lodge Road
  • Lodge Road from roundabout to Meadow Road
  • Meadow Road - all
  • Pawley Court – all
  • Taiji Court - all
  • Bottom Wood Lake Road – all the way to Wood Lake
  • Brun Road - all
  • Rolyat Road – all
  • Redecopp Road & Court – all
  • Reiswig Road – all
  • Jeider Street – all
  • Woodsdale Road from the Rail Trail through to Woodsdale Court
  • Clement Road – all
  • Rogers Road – all
  • Seymour Road – all
  • Turtle Bay Court – all
  • 2930 Woodsdale Road (Woodlake RV Park and Marina)
  • 2850 Woodsdale Road (Turtle Bay Pub)
  • 11871 Hwy 97

Residents should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along creeks worsen. They may also wish to take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding by sandbagging.

Sand and sandbags are available in Lake Country at Swalwell Park at 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. Sand only is available at Holiday Park Resort at 415 Commonwealth Rd.

An evaculation order was also issued within Okanagan Indian Band Reserve No. 7 for:

  • 361 Wonder Way at 415 Commonwealth Road
