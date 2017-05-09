Tense at Clark HQ

Photo: Twitter

UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.

Tensions remain high at BC Liberals headquarters in Vancouver as the NDP and Liberals remain deadlocked.

A minority government is a certainty with the NDP and BC Liberals currently tied at 42 seats each and the BC Greens with three. It would be the first time in 65 years such a minority government has led the province.

Former minister of advanced education and projected winner of the Vancouver-Quilchena riding for the Liberals, Andrew Wilkinson, said he wanted to wait until the final results are in before speculating on what a minority government would mean for the province.

Christy Clark has still not made an appearance in the room tonight at the BC Liberals headquarters.

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

While cheers and applause were thundering across the room during the early stages of results coming in, guests have now taken a more metered tone, as they realize it's still anybody's election to win.

Stephen Smart, press secretary for the BC Liberals, says Clark is in the building, watching the results closely with her son Hamish.

Shelly Cook was quick to mention Clark at the NDP Headquarters at the BlackBox Theatre. "It's very tough loosing out to her. I am honestly worried about what she is going to do next. I have to think big picture and I am excited for what is to come," Cook said.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Loud cheers and applause erupted from the crowd at the Fairmont Waterfront hotel, after Christy Clark was declared the projected winner of her Kelowna-West riding.

This was one of many breakouts of applause in the crowd at BC Liberal party headquarters as Liberal candidate after liberal candidate continue to come through as projected winners.

Many of these candidates, including former minister of advanced education Andrew Wilkinson, are in attendance at the Fairmont.

Clark has yet to make an appearance at the event

ORIGINAL

Christy Clark has been returned in her riding of Kelowna West.

Clark has been declared winner, where she ran away with the lead immediately once numbers started to come in.

Clark currently sits with more than 55 per cent of counted votes.

Her closest challenger, Shelley Cook of the NDP is sitting at 27 per cent.

Robert Mellalieu of the Greens has 15 per cent of votes so far, and independent Brian Thisen has just 1.97 per cent.