Cheers as Clark returned

Photo: Twitter

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Loud cheers and applause erupted from the crowd at the Fairmont Waterfront hotel, after Christy Clark was declared the projected winner of her Kelowna-West riding.

This was one of many breakouts of applause in the crowd at BC Liberal party headquarters as Liberal candidate after liberal candidate continue to come through as projected winners.

Many of these candidates, including former minister of advanced education Andrew Wilkinson, are in attendance at the Fairmont.

Clark has yet to make an appearance at the event

ORIGINAL

Christy Clark has been returned in her riding of Kelowna West.

Clark has been declared winner, where she ran away with the lead immediately once numbers started to come in.

Clark currently sits with more than 55 per cent of counted votes.

Her closest challenger, Shelley Cook of the NDP is sitting at 27 per cent.

Robert Mellalieu of the Greens has 15 per cent of votes so far, and independent Brian Thisen has just 1.97 per cent.