41299
39555

Kelowna  

Cheers as Clark returned

- | Story: 196658

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Loud cheers and applause erupted from the crowd at the Fairmont Waterfront hotel, after Christy Clark was declared the projected winner of her Kelowna-West riding.

This was one of many breakouts of applause in the crowd at BC Liberal party headquarters as Liberal candidate after liberal candidate continue to come through as projected winners. 

Many of these candidates, including former minister of advanced education Andrew Wilkinson, are in attendance at the Fairmont. 

Clark has yet to make an appearance at the event

ORIGINAL

Christy Clark has been returned in her riding of Kelowna West.

Clark has been declared winner, where she ran away with the lead immediately once numbers started to come in.

Clark currently sits with more than 55 per cent of counted votes.

Her closest challenger, Shelley Cook of the NDP is sitting at 27 per cent.

Robert Mellalieu of the Greens has 15 per cent of votes so far, and independent Brian Thisen has just 1.97 per cent.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3031466
2 Bedroom Lakeside Living!
$429,900
more details
40950


41437


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Banoo
Banoo Kelowna SPCA >


39640


38264


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782