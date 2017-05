Photo: Alanna Kelly

Incumbent MLA Norm Letnick of the BC Liberals Has been declared winner in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Letnick currently has 59 per cent of counted votes and led from the start.

It's a dead heat so far between the NDP's Erik Oleson and BC Green newcomer Ailson Shaw, who are deadlocked at roughly 20 per cent each of counted votes.