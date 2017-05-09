Thomson tops poll

Photo: Twitter

Steve Thomson has been declared the winner in Kelowna Mission.

"Very excited and very humble," said Thomson.

The incumbent Liberal MLA and minister of forests lead right from the start and currently has more than 52 per cent of counted votes.

"They did come in quickly, my great colleague Norm Letnick was declared first," he said. "To be declared early makes the evening a lot easier to settle down the nerves before hand."

Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP was the closest challenger, currently sitting with 23 per cent of the vote.

For the Greens, Rainer Wilkins sits with 16 per cent of counted votes, abd BC Conservative Chuck Hardy trails with 7.59 per cent.