Kelowna  

Swick Road water advisory

The City of Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for customers served by the Swick Road water intake in the Mission.

The advisory affects 48 properties within the City of Kelowna water utility area and alerts residents of a modest health risk associated with consuming water.

The following customers are affected:

  • 5851 – 5891 Lakeshore Road
  • 167 – 180 Rimrock Road
  • 164 – 168 Rimrock Court
  • 100 – 186 Timberline Road
  • 205 – 220 Ambridgefield Road

The advisory is due to elevated turbidity levels due to sediment material flowing into the lake.

“Interior Health has been contacted, and city staff continue to monitor the situation. We will also continue to provide updates for residents as they become available,” Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor, said in a press release. 

IH recommends people with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses, and those under 12 or over 65 drink water that has been boiled for one minute and allowed to cool. Alternatively, they can use use filtered, bottled or distilled water.

