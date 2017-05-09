Gun report a false alarm

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP responded en masse to Orchard Park shopping centre Monday evening.

Police say they were given a third-party tip of an altercation, possibly involving a firearm.

Witnesses say as many as a dozen police vehicles descended on the mall's north parking lot. One person suggested guns were drawn at one point.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said officers quickly determined the report to be false.

"Officers subsequently located their subject of complaint, who was found grossly intoxicated," said O'Donaghey.

"The 24-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody without incident."

He spent some time in lockup until he sobered up. O'Donaghey said he was released without being charged.