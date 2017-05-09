Help ready as rain on way

41717
Central Okanagan residents are reminded that evacuation orders and alerts remain in place across the region. 

Click here to search for the status of specific addresses.

The emergency operations centre says the short-term forecast is calling for significant rain starting late Thursday. Residents should continue to stick with their protective measures. 

Meanwhile, evacuees can register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre until 5 p.m. today at the Salvation Army Church on Sutherland Avenue.

ESS offers food and accommodation vouchers for evacuees who are unable to access their homes. However,  due to a shortage of space, evacuees are encouraged to find temporary accommodation with family and friends.

Emergency Management BC has information to help you decide if its safe to head home. Some areas of importance include the safety of drinking water, safety regarding electrical and gas utilities, foo and caution surrounding removal of furniture and building materials. For more information, click here.  

Anyone noticing a flooding concern is asked to call the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801.

