Kelowna  

Superstore evacuated

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

Smoke has been cleared from Superstore, and customers have been allowed back in.

The fire was apparently at the back of the grocery store, where electrical wiring was giving off smoke.

It does not appear the store was damaged, and business continues as usual.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in Kelowna has been evacuated.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene for what is believed to be an electrical fire.

The building has been emptied, and the situation is developing.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

