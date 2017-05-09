Fire clears Superstore

Photo: Christopher Barclay

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

An electrical fire that started above a cardboard compactor is what caused the Superstore to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Store employees had extinguished most of the fire using a fire extinguisher.

The store was evacuated before firefighters could arrive on scene.

"There were no injuries to staff or fire personnel," said Platoon Capt. John Kelly.

BC Safety Authority will be notified to determine a cause.

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

Smoke has been cleared from Superstore, and customers have been allowed back in.

The fire was apparently at the back of the grocery store, where electrical wiring was giving off smoke.

It does not appear the store was damaged, and business continues as usual.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in Kelowna has been evacuated.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene for what is believed to be an electrical fire.

The building has been emptied, and the situation is developing.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

