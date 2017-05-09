41717
39555

Kelowna  

Fire clears Superstore

- | Story: 196622

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

An electrical fire that started above a cardboard compactor is what caused the Superstore to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Store employees had extinguished most of the fire using a fire extinguisher.

The store was evacuated before firefighters could arrive on scene.

"There were no injuries to staff or fire personnel," said Platoon Capt. John Kelly.

BC Safety Authority will be notified to determine a cause.

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

Smoke has been cleared from Superstore, and customers have been allowed back in.

The fire was apparently at the back of the grocery store, where electrical wiring was giving off smoke.

It does not appear the store was damaged, and business continues as usual.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in Kelowna has been evacuated.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene for what is believed to be an electrical fire.

The building has been emptied, and the situation is developing.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40950
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3064261
3461 11Ave NE
4+ bedrooms
$998,000
more details
40375


40308


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Banoo
Banoo Kelowna SPCA >


40980


39834


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622