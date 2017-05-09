Steady turnout at the polls

Steady turnout is reported at voting stations across the Central Okanagan as British Columbians head to the polls to elect a new government.

More than 27,000 voters in the Central Okanagan cast their ballots early at advance polls, part of a record turnout across the province that was up 70 per cent from the last provincial election.

Whether that's a harbinger of change or simply a matter of convenience remains to be seen.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m.

Don't forget to bring your voter registration card and identification.