Kelowna  

More than 300 go home

Story: 196572

Evacuation orders for more than 300 homes were rescinded Monday in the Central Okanagan as flooding eases in many locations.

Currently, there are 45 units in Kelowna, 138 on Indian Reserve No. 7 and one in Lake Country still under evacuation order, and 63 units under evacuation alert in Lake Country.

Those under evacuation order are reminded to register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave., in Kelowna.

People returning home should be aware that properties may not be habitable or have full services, such as electrical or natural gas. Residents who have registered with ESS can still use any unused vouchers.

Those with property managers should see them to obtain information on the safety and status of their property.

Sandbags are available at the main Kelowna Fire Station on Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country.

Meanwhile, the boil-water advisory for Westbank First Nation Indian Reserve No. 9 continues.

