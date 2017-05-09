Lindahl evac rescinded

Photo: Bernadette Jarrard

UPDATE: 6:25 p.m.

An evacuation order for 1936 Lindahl Street in Kelowna has been rescinded as Mill Creek water levels start to recede.

All other evacuation orders remain in effect.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Warm temperatures and more rain later in the week are expected to play havoc on rivers and streams already spilling their banks.

For residents needing more sand or sandbags, both are available throughout the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, sandbags are available at the fire station on Enterprise Way. Sand is available at the Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road, on Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek and on Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street.

In West Kelowna, sand is available at 1341 Green Bay Road, 2606 Casa Loma, 1651 Pritchard Drive, 4081 Hitchner Road and in Pebbles Park at 2589 Whitworth Road.

For Lake Country residents, sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park and sand is available on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park.

Residents and waterfront property owners are being asked to leave any wood debris along local beaches and waterfront areas in an effort to reduce erosion from wave action during this period of high lake water levels.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

As some flood ravaged residents in the Central Okanagan begin to return to their homes and assess the damage, more rain is expected to come our way.

According to the region's Emergency Operations Centre, a 'significant' amount of precipitation is expected to hit the Okanagan beginning Thursday.

The emergency response centre is reminding people in low-lying areas to keep all protective and preventative measures in place to keep their property safe from flood waters.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Evacuation orders for more than 300 homes were rescinded Monday in the Central Okanagan as flooding eases in many locations.

Currently, there are 45 units in Kelowna, 138 on Indian Reserve No. 7 and one in Lake Country still under evacuation order, and 63 units under evacuation alert in Lake Country.

Those under evacuation order are reminded to register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave., in Kelowna.

People returning home should be aware that properties may not be habitable or have full services, such as electrical or natural gas. Residents who have registered with ESS can still use any unused vouchers.

Those with property managers should see them to obtain information on the safety and status of their property.

Sandbags are available at the main Kelowna Fire Station on Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country.

Meanwhile, the boil-water advisory for Westbank First Nation Indian Reserve No. 9 continues.