Kelowna  

Who's who in Central OK

Central Okanagan residents will have plenty of choices when they walk into the polling booth Tuesday.

Eleven candidates have let their name stand for your consideration, as they look to represent you, and your ideals in Victoria for the next three years.

All three Central Okanagan seats are currently held by the governing BC Liberal Party, including Kelowna West, which is in the hands of Premier Christy Clark.

Steve Thomson (Kelowna-Mission), and Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) are seeking a third term in office.

Challengers come from all political stripes and backgrounds.

In Kelowna West, Clark is being challenged by Shelley Cook (NDP), Robert Mellalieu (Green Party) and Brian Thiesen (Independent).

In Kelowna-Mission, challenges are being mounted by Chuck Hardy (BC Conservatives), Harwinder Sandhu (NDP) and Rainer Wilkins (Green).

And, in Kelowna-Lake Country, two challengers are looking to unseat the incumbent, Erik Olesen (NDP) and Alison Shaw (Green).

Over six days of advance polls, 27,400 of the approximately 139,000 eligible voters cast ballots. That's 19.7 per cent of those eligible.

In 2013, about 66,600 voted in the three ridings combined. That's nearly 50 per cent of those eligible.

Due to flooding in some regions of the Interior, changes have been made to some polling stations. Click here to see if your poling station has been affected.

