Going live, going big

Photo: Flickr

Stay tuned to Castanet for all your election night updates.

We're pulling out all the stops to bring you our most ambitious election night coverage ever.

For the first time ever, we've hired camera crews in Vancouver and will have live coverage of both the Christy Clark Liberal headquarters and John Horgan's camp for the NDP.

We've sent Castanet reporter Nicholas Johansen down to Vancouver to report live from the BC Liberal nerve centre, and have hired Vancouver freelancer Melissa Shaw to report from the NDP HQ.

We also enlisted SW Audio to handle live streaming from the two centres.

Here in the Okanagan, it will be all hands on deck.

We'll have all our reporters out in the field, reporting back live to our studio, from where we will broadcast non-stop from 8 p.m. until the end of the action.

In studio, the broadcast will be hosted by Castanet senior reporter and Evening Update anchor Wayne Moore. He'll be joined by former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray, who will offer some perspective on the action as the numbers roll in.

We'll also have a live, interactive map of the province, courtesy of The Canadian Press, which shows each riding and which way it's voting.

And, as always, we'll be gathering poll numbers as quickly as we can on our at-a-glance results page, which covers every riding in the Okanagan.

Watch the election unfold in real time, right here, at castanet.net.