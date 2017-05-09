Lake level almost full

Okanagan Lake is just seven centimetres away from being full.

Heavy rainfall mixed with rushing snowmelt caused a dramatic amount of water to fill Okangan Lake — the most Shaun Reimer, public safety and protection manager has seen at once.

“The water level is high, there is no-doubt,” said Reimer. “We’ve had significant rain and the rain happened on an above average snowpack.”

Wet weather in March, April and now May, has caused snowpack at higher elevations to rise significantly. According to Reimer, Okanagan Lake is far ahead of schedule for water levels.

“At one-point it came up 12 cm in one day, which is close to as high as I have ever seen it rise in a single day,” said Reimer.

The speed at which the water was flowing into Okanagan Lake made it difficult to release fast enough.

“The lake is a really big bathtub with a small plug in it,” he said. “There are many times, in many years when the inflow to the lake far outstrips our ability to release the water down into the Okanagan River.

Okanagan Lake could very well be full by the end of the week, with a predicted 30 cm over the target full amount.

“The warm weather and rainfall we are expecting at the end of the week isn’t great, it is going to bring down some water so we are going to rise up,” said Reimer.

Debris started building up in many locations around Okangan Lake, but Reimer said the only concern with the debris is if it dams the creeks.

Approximately 90 properties were on evacuation alert and emergency crews rushed across the Central Okanagan trying to stop flooding over the weekend. A local state of emergency was declared in both Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Flooding in rivers and creeks can be more problematic and dangerous to the public than flooding in the lake.

Reimer said there is no threat to homes near Okanagan Lake for the foreseeable future this year and the first impact would be erosion of lawns or docks.

Resident who need support can contact the Emergency Support Services at 250-517-8071 or visit www.cordemergency.ca.