Kelowna  

Water restrictions issued

Flooding has caused water quality and supply issues throughout the Central Okanagan.

The District of Lake Country has taken the step of issuing an urgent water notice, asking resident to restrict water use to domestic purposes only. Outdoor irrigation is being restricted.

“The flooding has compromised the Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake water supply,” said Greg Buchholz, director of infrastructure services, "so we are relying completely on the lower lakes and must restrict everyone to domestic uses of water until further notice."

The restrictions include agricultural properties.

Mayor James Baker says options are being explored to get farmers and orchardists back on line as soon as possible.

“Filling a sprayer is OK, but all farmers are being asked not to irrigate right now," said Baker.
 
The district advises residents to turn off sprinkler systems and not to fill swimming pools. 

At the same time, water quality advisories have been issued for those served by the Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The advisories affect approximately 55 properties connected to the Falcon Ridge system off Highway 33, more than 280 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road, and 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision off Westside Road. 
 
Increased turbidity in each of the three systems from high runoff has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative.

