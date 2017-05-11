Smiling bigger and brighter

42092
This year, more families in need will be smiling a little brighter thanks to funding provided by the Thompson Okanagan Dental Society.

Each year, in effort to support the oral health of low-income families and individuals, the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank partners with the Interior Health Authority to distribute oral health goodie bags. The bags include toothbrushes, dental floss, fluoridated toothpaste and important oral health information.  

This year TODS donated funds to the initiative, making it possible for thirteen Food Banks across the Thompson Okanagan to participate in Oral Health month for the first time.

Gayle Faigan, Fundraising Chair with TODS, understands how important it is for low income families to access oral health products.  “Many low-income families are unable to afford basic oral hygiene products necessary for optimal health” says Faigan “that is why funding this initiative was an easy decision for us.” 

Shawna Gibb, a Registered Dental Hygienist with IHA knows this initiative helps teach the importance of oral hygiene.  “Dental disease is painful, expensive to treat, can lead to life threatening complications and is often preventable” says Gibb. 

Throughout the month of May, clients of the Central Okanagan Food Bank will have an opportunity to speak directly to dental health professionals on site.

“We believe our role in the community is more than the distribution of food” says Executive Director Lenetta Parry

“Maintaining dental health is so important to the overall health of children and adults. With that in mind, if basic dental supplies can be provided to our clients and we can raise awareness on the importance of oral health, then it’s a really good thing.”

