Kelowna  

Flooded courses drying out

Two Kelowna golf courses may be under water – but they're not down for the count.

Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge were flooded on Saturday when Mill Creek spilled its banks.

Ian Robertson, general manager at Kelowna Springs, assessed the situation by drone and sent in these dramatic photos.

He informs Castanet that the front nine holes are still dry and in "tremendous shape." As well, the clubhouse is still accessible and unaffected.

"We anticipate all our water will be gone in 24-36 hours... A guess would be that the back nine would be open as early as the weekend."

At Shadow Ridge, he says the water is nearly gone already. 

All 18 holes remain closed, but will hopefully reopen very soon, he added.

This is Robertson's fifth flood.

"Rumours are always rampant when these floods happen," he said.

