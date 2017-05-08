42092
Evacuation order widens

Evacuation orders have been expanded for properties on Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 7 and in the District of Lake Country.

The Okanagan Indian Band properties include:

  • 279, 281, 317, 319, 321 and 323 Lake Lane
  • 351, 353, 355, 357 and 359 Wonder Way
  • 399, 401, 419, 421 and 423 Water Way
  • 431, 433, 435, 437 and 467 Rest Route
  • All units in the Wedgewood building at 415 Commonwealth Road

In the District of Lake Country they are:

  • 11019 Bottomwood Lake Road (includes property signed as 11039 Bottomwood Lake Road)

Residents are asked to report to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Salvation Army Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

Upon leaving, close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers. Latch gates closed, but don’t lock; take critical items like medicine, purse, wallet, key and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

In addition, Evacuation Orders have been rescinded for the following properties in the City of Kelowna:

  • 534 Sutherland Avenue
  • 1915 Pacific Court
  • 1955 Pacific Court

 

