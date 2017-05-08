Evac lifted, alerts added

Photo: Joanne Sallows

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

An evacuation order and alert have been rescinded for the Fintry delta.

An evacuation order covering the provincial park and caretaker house have been lifted; and an evacuation alert has been rescinded for 90 homes in the Fintry delta area.

An evacuation order has also been rescinded for 4697 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.

New evacuation alerts Issued in Lake Country Monday include:

11080 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11110 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11124 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11136 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11152 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11166 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11180 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11194 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11218 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11039 Deldor Road

11087 Deidor Road

11109 Deldor Road

11121 Deldor Road

11131 Deldor Road

11141 Deldor Road

11151 Deldor Road

11165 Deldor Road

11225 Deldor Road

3186 Mayrus Road

3010 Reimche Road

3050 Reimche Road

3090 Reimche Road

1 - 3091 Reimche Road

3115 Reimche Road

3118 Reimche Road

101 to 121 - 3155 Reimche Road

11326 Reimche Road

11610 Rogers Road

11656 Seymour Road

11668 Seymour Road

11680 Seymour Road

Seymour Road (PID 017-705-339)

11511 Turtle Bay Court

11531 Turtle Bay Court

11571 Turtle Bay Court

11591 Turtle Bay Court

3118 Wageman Road

3151 Wageman Road

3041 Woodsdale Road

3081 Woodsdale Road

3091 Woodsdale Road

3110 Woodsdale Road

ORIGINAL: 1:55 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been expanded for properties on Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 7 and in the District of Lake Country.

The Okanagan Indian Band properties include:

279, 281, 317, 319, 321 and 323 Lake Lane

351, 353, 355, 357 and 359 Wonder Way

399, 401, 419, 421 and 423 Water Way

431, 433, 435, 437 and 467 Rest Route

All units in the Wedgewood building at 415 Commonwealth Road

In the District of Lake Country they are:

11019 Bottomwood Lake Road (includes property signed as 11039 Bottomwood Lake Road)

Residents are asked to report to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Salvation Army Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

Upon leaving, close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers. Latch gates closed, but don’t lock; take critical items like medicine, purse, wallet, key and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

In addition, Evacuation Orders have been rescinded for the following properties in the City of Kelowna: