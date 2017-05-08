41783

Kelowna  

Evac lifted, alerts added

- | Story: 196533

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

An evacuation order and alert have been rescinded for the Fintry delta.

An evacuation order covering the provincial park and caretaker house have been lifted; and an evacuation alert has been rescinded for 90 homes in the Fintry delta area.

An evacuation order has also been rescinded for 4697 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.

New evacuation alerts Issued in Lake Country Monday include:

  • 11080 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11110 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11124 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11136 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11152 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11166 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11180 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11194 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11218 Bottom Wood Lake Road
  • 11039 Deldor Road
  • 11087 Deidor Road
  • 11109 Deldor Road
  • 11121 Deldor Road
  • 11131 Deldor Road
  • 11141 Deldor Road
  • 11151 Deldor Road
  • 11165 Deldor Road
  • 11225 Deldor Road
  • 3186 Mayrus Road
  • 3010 Reimche Road
  • 3050 Reimche Road
  • 3090 Reimche Road
  • 1 - 3091 Reimche Road
  • 3115 Reimche Road
  • 3118 Reimche Road
  • 101 to 121 - 3155 Reimche Road
  • 11326 Reimche Road
  • 11610 Rogers Road
  • 11656 Seymour Road
  • 11668 Seymour Road
  • 11680 Seymour Road
  • Seymour Road (PID 017-705-339)
  • 11511 Turtle Bay Court
  • 11531 Turtle Bay Court
  • 11571 Turtle Bay Court
  • 11591 Turtle Bay Court
  • 3118 Wageman Road
  • 3151 Wageman Road
  • 3041 Woodsdale Road
  • 3081 Woodsdale Road
  • 3091 Woodsdale Road
  • 3110 Woodsdale Road

ORIGINAL: 1:55 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been expanded for properties on Okanagan Indian Band reserve No. 7 and in the District of Lake Country.

The Okanagan Indian Band properties include:

  • 279, 281, 317, 319, 321 and 323 Lake Lane
  • 351, 353, 355, 357 and 359 Wonder Way
  • 399, 401, 419, 421 and 423 Water Way
  • 431, 433, 435, 437 and 467 Rest Route
  • All units in the Wedgewood building at 415 Commonwealth Road

In the District of Lake Country they are:

  • 11019 Bottomwood Lake Road (includes property signed as 11039 Bottomwood Lake Road)

Residents are asked to report to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Salvation Army Church at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

Upon leaving, close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers. Latch gates closed, but don’t lock; take critical items like medicine, purse, wallet, key and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

In addition, Evacuation Orders have been rescinded for the following properties in the City of Kelowna:

  • 534 Sutherland Avenue
  • 1915 Pacific Court
  • 1955 Pacific Court
