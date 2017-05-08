41783
39499

Kelowna  

Businesses bruised by floods

- | Story: 196528

Sebastian Ribbink of Scandia Golf and Games says last weekend's flooding was "obviously, by far, the worst thing that’s ever happened to this place.”

Scandia remains closed today even as the waters have receded, but other businesses also felt the impacts of rising waters.

To learn more about Ribbink's fight against the rising waters over the weekend, and what befell some of Kelowna's other businesses, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

