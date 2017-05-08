Businesses bruised by floods

Photo: Jenny Grunert Flood damage at Pacific West Supply on Adams Road.

Sebastian Ribbink of Scandia Golf and Games says last weekend's flooding was "obviously, by far, the worst thing that’s ever happened to this place.”

Scandia remains closed today even as the waters have receded, but other businesses also felt the impacts of rising waters.



