The 65th Annual Blossom Time Fair is back, and it has a new look.

On Saturday, from 9:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Strathcona Park, Kelowna General Hospital's auxiliaries will host a full day of family activities.

The event has been moved from its traditional Friday slot to appeal to more to families.

Activities include a Zumba warm-up at 10 a.m., and a hamburger and hot dog barbecue over the lunch hour.

Visitors will be able to purchase plants, flowers and herbs, and will have the opportunity to get advice from the Okanagan Master Gardeners.

There will also be baking, pies, crafts, collectibles, china, jewelry, antiques and a bouncy house and games for the kids.

Funds this year will support the purchase of equipment, patient care, and comfort items for KGH and surrounding IH facilities.