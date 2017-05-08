Expect delays on Glenmore

Photo: Contributed

Traffic gridlock on Glenmore Road in Kelowna this morning herald a week of commuter chaos for those driving into downtown Kelowna.

Lane closures for road work from Summit Drive to Bernard Avenue will continue until May 16.

Work started today, and delays can be expected between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for as paving continues.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays or take extra time.

Traffic control personnel will be on site as the "mill and fill" work is done. The resurfacing should extend the life of that part of Glenmore Road by 15 to 20 years, the City of Kelowna says.