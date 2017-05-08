Some evac orders lifted

Photo: Brooklyn Kunz

Evacuation orders have been rescinded this morning for the following properties in Kelowna as flood waters recede:

184 Adams Road

214 Adams Road

222 Adams Road

1980 Ethel Street

543 Rowcliffe Avenue

3911 Old Vernon Road

Residents no longer under evacuation order can return to their properties, but should be aware they may not have full services. There may be flood/water damage and electric/gas service may be interrupted.

Other evacuations remain in place.

Travel is not recommended on Chute Lake Road due to washouts and deteriorating conditions.

Applications to the Disaster Financial Assistance Program must be submitted by Aug. 5 to Emergency Management BC and are available online. The program provides up to 80 per cent of total eligible damage over $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

The Emergency Operation Centre recommends all sandbags be left in place even if it appears that stream and water levels are dropping. Conditions and weather can change without notice, resulting in a return to high water levels and potential flooding.

Officials continue to monitor the levels and flows of area creeks, streams and lakes. Residents should use extreme caution and keep children and pets away from creek banks.

Boaters are asked to keep speeds down when near the shoreline to reduce potential wake erosion. As well, they should watch for floating debris flowing into area lakes due to the higher flows.