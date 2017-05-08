More flooding likely

Madison Erhardt

Mother Nature isn't expected to make the flooding situation any easier this week.

Temperatures in the twenties are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, causing rapid snow melt, which will lead to increased water levels. To make matters worse, Environment Canada forecasts the Okanagan will get an additional 15 millimetres of rain by the end of the week.

Jason Luciw at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says: "The situation remains very fluid. Environment Canada is predicting milder temperatures at the start of the week which will contribute to higher elevated snow melt. The snow melt will flow into creeks, raising water levels."

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation.

Water levels have dropped, but several evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the area, as do local states of emergency for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry delta.

Those not near the water are in store for a pretty nice week.

Kelowna is expected to reach a high of 18 C today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday, Environment Canada is predicting a high of 22 C, and on Wednesday, thermometers should hit 27 C under sunny skies.

Thursday should reach 25 C, but the forecast calls for showers off and on all day. Friday and Saturday are also calling for rain and a high of 16 C.