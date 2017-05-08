Evacuations continue

Photo: Pam Borutski

The evacuations in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan have continued, with several properties on Rest Route and Water Way given evacuation orders early in Monday morning..

Along Rest Route, numbers 439 to 461 are under evacuation order, while on Water way, numbers 403 to 417 have gotten the order.

A new evacuation order has been issued for 233, 234, 235, 236 and the unit opposite 233 at 720 Commonwealth Road.

This marks yet another day of evacuations, after storms and snowmelt late last week brought heavy water flow into North and Central Okanagan communities, causing heavy flooding.

Affected residents are asked to register with the Emergency Support Servicesvolunteers at the Salvation Army Church reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

The centre has reopened to accommodate the new evacuees, and will close again for the night. The centre will open again at 11 a.m.

The RDCO is also warning residents in affected areas to be mindful of drinking water and food safety, as well as safety of electrical and gas utilities when evacuation orders are lifted. The regional district is also advising caution over removing furniture and building materials.

The Emergency Operation Centre is working on assessing properties under evacuation orders, and hopes to have residents back home as soon as possible. However, no timeline has been issued on the process.

The following evacuation orders remain in effect:

Okanagan Indian Band IR#7

Order - 415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park– Beachview building

Order - 415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park – Park Place building

Order - 7841 Highway 97 – Turtle Lodges

City of Kelowna

1966 Richter St

222 Adams Rd

184 Adams Rd

214 Adams Rd

3911 Old Vernon Rd

3545 Bulman Rd

1826 Marshall Rd

3897 Casorso Rd

4697 Gordon Dr

1980 Ethel St

1981 Gordon Dr

1824 Marshall Rd

1237 Pacific Ave

2002 Ethel St

543 Rowcliffe Avenue

534 Sutherland Avenue

1955 Pacific Court

1915 Pacific Court

1902 Lindahl Street

1936 Lindahl Street

1948 Lindahl Street

1118 Brookside Avenue

1122 Brookside Avenue

1130 Brookside Avenue

RDCO