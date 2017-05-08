41776
Kelowna  

Motorcycle hit by bus

UPDATE: 5:45 am

A rider on the bus tells Castanet the person struck was actually a motorcycle rider, not a cyclist.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 p.m.

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a cyclist was struck by a Kelowna transit bus Sunday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Hollywood and Springfield roads, at the bottom of "Springfield Hill" in Rutland.

Photos sent to Castanet show the front of the No. 11 bus with its windshield shattered.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the collision or on the condition of the cyclist.

