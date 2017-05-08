42092
40211

Kelowna  

Motorcycle, bus collide

- | Story: 196483

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Police have provided more details on a collision between a city bus and motorcycle Sunday night.

The male rider was sent to hospital with injuries after the collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South.

Preliminary reports indicate the motorcyclist may have merged onto Springfield Road directly in front of the bus.

Paramedics assessed the rider at the scene and transported him to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver and six passengers on board were relatively uninjured.

RCMP ask any witnesses to come forward and have not yet ruled out alcohol as a potential contributing factor.

If you witnessed the crash, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE: 5:45 am

A rider on the bus tells Castanet the person struck was actually a motorcycle rider, not a cyclist.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 p.m.

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a cyclist was struck by a Kelowna transit bus Sunday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Hollywood and Springfield roads, at the bottom of "Springfield Hill" in Rutland.

Photos sent to Castanet show the front of the No. 11 bus with its windshield shattered.

The crash happened about 10 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the collision or on the condition of the cyclist.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40960
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3059029
#400-539 Yates Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$245,000
more details
42060


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jeeves
Jeeves Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41227


Monday Eats! – May 8, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner fat-kid with today’s Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we ruined those lunch plans you had.
An attempt to ski off a cliff goes… not quite as planned
Must Watch
Usually when you see a beautifully filmed clip of a skier...
Demi Moore sued over swimming pool death
Showbiz
Demi Moore is facing a lawsuit over the swimming pool death of a...
Get hyped for the world tag championship
Must Watch
Remember playing tag during recess growing up? Well now...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867