Motorcycle, bus collide

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Police have provided more details on a collision between a city bus and motorcycle Sunday night.

The male rider was sent to hospital with injuries after the collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South.

Preliminary reports indicate the motorcyclist may have merged onto Springfield Road directly in front of the bus.

Paramedics assessed the rider at the scene and transported him to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver and six passengers on board were relatively uninjured.

RCMP ask any witnesses to come forward and have not yet ruled out alcohol as a potential contributing factor.

If you witnessed the crash, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE: 5:45 am

A rider on the bus tells Castanet the person struck was actually a motorcycle rider, not a cyclist.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 p.m.

Castanet has received unconfirmed reports a cyclist was struck by a Kelowna transit bus Sunday night.

The collision happened near the intersection of Hollywood and Springfield roads, at the bottom of "Springfield Hill" in Rutland.

Photos sent to Castanet show the front of the No. 11 bus with its windshield shattered.

The crash happened about 10 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the collision or on the condition of the cyclist.