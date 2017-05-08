42092

Kelowna  

What to do after the flood

Emergency Management BC has some advice for those returning home after this weekend's floods across the Southern Interior.

Residents are urged to take precautions for their personal safety.

Destroy all food that was submerged in flood waters or is at risk because it was not refrigerated during power outages.

Follow local boil-water and water quality advisories. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use an alternate, safe source of water.

Electrical wiring that has been partially or fully covered by flood water must be checked by a qualified electrician or electrical inspector before being put into service again. Any loose wires should be considered "live" and are a definite hazard. If water levels were high enough to cover the gas meter, call FortisBC or your local gas provider before using your gas system.

Use caution when removing flood-soaked building materials and furniture, which may be mouldy. Failure to remove contaminated materials and reduce moisture and humidity can present serious long-term health risks such as respiratory disease and allergic reactions.

