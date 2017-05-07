Floods affect school transit

Photo: Danielle Nolan Flooding in Armstrong

Officials with both the Central Okanagan (SD 23) and the North Okanagan-Shuswap (SD 83) school districts have issued warnings to parents that school bus routes may be affected due to flooding come Monday morning.

SD 23 has asked parents to keep an eye on whether or not their children's bus stops is closed to traffic due to the flooding.

"If the street the bus stop is located on is closed to traffic, parents are asked to take their child to the next closest available bus stop for pick-up," a school district release says. "At the end of the school day, if a regular bus stop remains closed to traffic, bus drivers are instructed to drop the students at the closest available safe stop on the route."

The status of bus stops can be found on the school district's website.

Meanwhile, the SD 83 has put out a letter to let parents know that until the city has indicated otherwise, schools will remain open despite the flooding.

At this point, schools in Enderby are under a water-quality advisory, and SD 83 officials say bottled water will be provided to the schools.

Bus stops in the area of Salmon Valley Road to the Armstrong and Sunnybrae areas have been affected by the flooding.

"Operations Manager Trevor Bettcher reports new routes are being worked on right now," SD 83 staff said in an email. "Students who live in the area will receive a call from transportation either later tonight or early tomorrow morning."