Snake takes a rest

Photo: Denise Egan

We've all heard of a snake in the grass, but a snake on a log was a bit of a surprise for one woman on a paddle board in Okanagan Lake on Saturday.

The snake appeared to be taking refuge from the soggy ground for a bit of suntanning on the warm stump.

“Little did I know when I approached this floating stump in Okanagan Lake that it had a passenger,” said Denise Egan. “He blended in like another piece of debris with just his head out of the water. I was grateful he didn't join me on my board.”