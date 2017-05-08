41783
Kelowna  

Rent a chicken in town

Imagine waking up, walking to your backyard and having three fresh eggs from your own chickens.

A family near Glenmore is doing just that, they have rented four chickens to see if they are a good fit for them.

“The coop was already made, they provided all the food and they went over how to take care of the chickens,” said Jordan Oostenbrink.

Rent The Chicken allows a 'yard-to-table' experience and the opportunity to learn how to raise chickens.

“A portable coop, at least two egg laying hens, feed for the rental season, feeder, waterer, a book on chicken care and phone and web chat support,” said Ron and Marie McGivern.

The McGivern’s deliver everything to the individuals wanting and hope to provide a natural extension of their farm to allow people to connect with their food sources.

“We have them for a six month period it is a trial basis, if we like them we can keep them and adopt them,” he said.

Every morning the two children excitedly find the eggs and are able to bring them into their home and cook them for breakfast.

“It is a great experience for the kids, we are learning lots about the chickens,” said Oostenbrink.

For more information visit www.RentTheChicken.ca.

