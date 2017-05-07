41783
40959

Kelowna  

Mayors endorse Letnick

- | Story: 196441

A current and former mayor have come out in support of Kelowna-Lake Country incumbent Norm Letnick.

Lake Country Mayor James Baker and former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray are endorsing the BC Liberal candidate, the province's minister of agriculture.

“I have known Norm Letnick since before his time on Kelowna city council over a dozen years ago,” said Gray. “Norm works incredibly hard to ensure limited government resources go to good use right here at home, and I know he will continue to do so if elected on May 9.”

Gray said Letnick is committed to work with the city to extend the Clement Road expressway from Gordon Drive to Highway 33, thus connecting Rutland, Dilworth and Glenmore to downtown in a seamless network that provides an alternative to Highway 97.

He called Letnick "a man for all seasons," noting he is one of few MLAs in B.C. history who have voted against his own party to represent his constituents.

Baker sad Letnick has been a hard-working MLA for eight years.

“He has always been there for us, including getting the new highway to Oyama built, securing $7.2 million to help purchase the Rails to Trails project, and supporting the development and expansion of the UBCO campus, which really helps us bring young families into the community,” said Baker.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2622906
6375 Whiskey Jack Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$1,000
more details
41477


41031


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Socks
Socks Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41263


Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report

Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship by moving in together. The...
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world
Galleries
These places are merely a sad reflection of what they used to be.
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world (2)
Galleries
Totally wouldn’t visit any of these places at night.
German engineering at it’s finest
Must Watch
Because, why not!?
Jennifer Lopez gushes about new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez
Music
Jennifer Lopez has raved about her "awesome" new...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41415