Mayors endorse Letnick

Photo: Contributed

A current and former mayor have come out in support of Kelowna-Lake Country incumbent Norm Letnick.

Lake Country Mayor James Baker and former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray are endorsing the BC Liberal candidate, the province's minister of agriculture.

“I have known Norm Letnick since before his time on Kelowna city council over a dozen years ago,” said Gray. “Norm works incredibly hard to ensure limited government resources go to good use right here at home, and I know he will continue to do so if elected on May 9.”

Gray said Letnick is committed to work with the city to extend the Clement Road expressway from Gordon Drive to Highway 33, thus connecting Rutland, Dilworth and Glenmore to downtown in a seamless network that provides an alternative to Highway 97.

He called Letnick "a man for all seasons," noting he is one of few MLAs in B.C. history who have voted against his own party to represent his constituents.

Baker sad Letnick has been a hard-working MLA for eight years.

“He has always been there for us, including getting the new highway to Oyama built, securing $7.2 million to help purchase the Rails to Trails project, and supporting the development and expansion of the UBCO campus, which really helps us bring young families into the community,” said Baker.