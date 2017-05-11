Be a good neighbour

Photo: Contributed

Everyone loves a good neighbour.

The City of Kelowna’s second annual Neighbour Day is coming up on May 21. Residents are encouraged to celebrate by meeting new neighbours, performing a random act of neighbourliness or by holding a neighbourhood get together.

Residents can register neighbourhood events with the city’s Strong Neighbourhoods program for a chance to win a $50 gift card toward the event.

“By having a day dedicated to strengthening neighbourhood relationships, it helps to contribute to the overall well-being of our community,” says Tanya Pullen, the city's neighbourhood development co-ordinator.

“Getting involved in Neighbour Day doesn’t need to be a grand gesture, it can be as simple as taking the time to welcome a new neighbour to the area, hosting a barbecue, or planning a playdate for kids.”



To recognize an outstanding neighbour, residents can also submit nominees for a neighbour award.

Residents can share Neighbour Day photos with the #NeighbourDay hashtag on social media.

