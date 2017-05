More evacuations

Photo: Pam Borutski

UPDATED: 1:59 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued for the following addresses within the Regional District of Central Okanagan:

415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park– Beachview building

415 Commonwealth Road, Holiday Park – Park Place building

7841 Highway 97 – Turtle Bay Lodges

Evacuated residents are asked to register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

A new evacuation alert has also been issued for the following addresses:

415 Commonwealthh Road, Holiday Park – Units 445, 447, 449, 451 and 453

Residents are asked to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along Shorts Creek worsen and take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

While earlier reports had indicated the bridge over McDougall Creek on Shannon lake Road, near Crystal Drive, had been washed out, the bridge remains intact.

Shannon Lake Road is still closed between the turnoff for Treasure View Estates and Bartley Road due to high creek levels.

Crews have been working for two days to keep the bridge clear of debris and prevent it from washing out.

People have been asked to remain clear of the crews working in the area.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.



B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says water levels have been receding throughout western portions of affected areas, including the south and central Okanagan and the Kootenay and Shuswap regions.

The forecast centre is maintaining a flood watch for Salmon Creek and a high streamflow advisory across the province's southeast.

Two people remain missing, including a 76-year-old man whose home north of Salmon Arm was engulfed in a mudslide on Saturday, and a fire chief believed to have been swept away by a swollen waterway west of Kamloops.

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say water levels have dropped but evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the area, as do local states of emergency for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry Delta.

Rivers and creeks have seen water levels rise in response to heavy rainfall and warm temperatures, which have spurred on the spring snowmelt.

- with files from The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts put in place Saturday night remained in effect on Sunday morning, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District. There are some indications that creeks in the region have abated to some degree.

Details and specific addresses could be viewed on the Regional Emergency Program website map. The map also shows locations of sand and sandbags along with road closures due to flooding.

Meanwhile, public works crews from various local governments and emergency first responders continue to monitor flows and levels in creeks and streams throughout the Central Okanagan.

Emergency crews will carry out road and creek assessments, work Fortis to see if buildings without power can be safely re-energized and ensure sand and sand bags continue to be available to residents.

Regional district report there are indications the level of Mill Creek has decreased over the past 12 hours, as have other creeks within the region. Some creeks remain high and monitoring continues.

The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue will open at 11 a.m. People on evacuation order are asked to report and register. Due to a shortage of hotel space in the area, evacuees are encouraged to try and find temporary accommodation with family and friends.

Local states of emergency remain in effect for the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna and for the Fintry Delta in the Regional District of Central Okanagan to address flooding.

A boil water advisory for Westbank First Nation IR#9 continues.

People and pets are advised to stay back from creek banks which can be extremely slippery and can be subject to erosion. Boaters should also watch for floating debis flowing into area lakes from tributaries.

Evacuation orders and alerts in place in the City of Kelowna include: