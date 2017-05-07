Evac orders remain in place

Photo: Pam Borutski

Evacuation orders and alerts put in place Saturday night remained in effect on Sunday morning, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District. There are some indications that creeks in the region have abated to some degree.

Details and specific addresses could be viewed on the Regional Emergency Program website map. The map also shows locations of sand and sandbags along with road closures due to flooding.

Meanwhile, public works crews from various local governments and emergency first responders continue to monitor flows and levels in creeks and streams throughout the Central Okanagan.

Emergency crews will carry out road and creek assessments, work Fortis to see if buildings without power can be safely re-energized and ensure sand and sand bags continue to be available to residents.

Regional district report there are indications the level of Mill Creek has decreased over the past 12 hours, as have other creeks within the region. Some creeks remain high and monitoring continues.

The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located in the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue will open at 11 a.m. People on evacuation order are asked to report and register. Due to a shortage of hotel space in the area, evacuees are encouraged to try and find temporary accommodation with family and friends.

Local states of emergency remain in effect for the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna and for the Fintry Delta in the Regional District of Central Okanagan to address flooding.

A boil water advisory for Westbank First Nation IR#9 continues.

People and pets are advised to stay back from creek banks which can be extremely slippery and can be subject to erosion. Boaters should also watch for floating debis flowing into area lakes from tributaries.

Evacuation orders and alerts in place in the City of Kelowna include: