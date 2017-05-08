41783
42162

Kelowna  

City to repave 29 km

- | Story: 196431

It's paving season again.

Road repair and maintenance is under way, and the City of Kelowna plans to spend $3 million on rehabilitation of about 29 lane kilometres of asphalt to be resurfaced on 20 road segments.

Short-term lane closures or detours will be in effect and marked. Traffic controllers will direct motorists around the work. 

The public’s cooperation and patience is appreciated while the work continues.                                      

For information about road resurfacing work in your neighbourhood, check kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

