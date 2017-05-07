41783

What to do if evacuated

Residents under evacuation order due to flooding around Kelowna should report and register at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre located at the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave.

It is open at 11 a.m. today to assist those impacted by the state of emergency.

Due to a shortage of hotel space, evacuees are encouraged to find temporary accommodation with family or friends.

In the interest of safety, the public is asked to respect emergency road signage and road blocks.

Local states of emergency have been declared for the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna and for the Fintry Delta in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The Preparedness BC website has information to help residents with protecting their property from flooding and considerations for those returning after a flood.  

Interior Health also has information available for residents to consider before, during and after a flood. Information on flooding and electrical safety is also available for BC Hydro and FortisBC customers.

Emergency crews and municipal staff continue to attend and monitor areas impacted by flood waters.

People and pets should stay back from creek banks, which can be extremely slippery and can be subject to erosion. Be aware that water levels may unexpectedly rise. Boaters should also watch for debis flowing into area lakes from tributaries.

Sandbag supplies have been replenished for all affected communities, and pick-up locations can be found here.

Anyone noticing a flooding concern is asked to call the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801. The RDCO information office can be reached at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

40891