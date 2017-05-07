Out safely in house fire

Photo: Ryan Liboiron

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

The lone occupant of a home on Broadview Road in Kelowna escaped Saturday evening's house fire, thanks to a smoke alarm.

About 6:15 p.m., a 911 call reported the structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke, and the fire proved difficult to contain, severely damaging the home. Crews fought defensively at one point, says Platoon Capt. Tim Light.

The blaze was extinguished, but its cause is not yet known and is under investigation by the fire department and BC Safety Authority.

Eighteen firefighters with four engines, a rescue vehicle and command unit fought the fire.

The residents are said to be staying in a motorhome in the driveway.

UPDATE: 7:19 p.m.

Crews are still on scene at 1861 Broadview for a fully involved house fire, according to witnesses.

One person had to walk to an ambulance because of smoke inhalation and the fire department is requesting another ambulance to come for standby for fire crews.

Power and gas have been shut off by FortisBC at the scene.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of a structure fire on Broadview Road in Kelowna.

Firefighters are currently on scene at the location.

We will provide more details as they become available.