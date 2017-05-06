House fire on Broadview

41299
UPDATE: 7:19 p.m.

Crews are still on scene at 1861 Broadview for a fully involved house fire, according to witnesses.

One person had to walk to an ambulance because of smoke inhalation and the fire department is requesting another ambulance to come for standby for fire crews.

Power and gas have been shut off by FortisBC at the scene.

Castanet is receiving reports of a structure fire on Broadview Avenue in Kelowna.

Firefighters are currently on scene at the location.

We will provide more details as they become available.

 

