Hundreds out for hockey

Hundreds of athletes took to the streets of Kelowna this weekend for the annual Play On! Road hockey tournament, one of just 14 held across Canada.

The tournament hosted 121 teams and over 800 participants.

“We're expecting close to 6,000 people on site throughout the weekend,” said Melissa Sbrega, western event director with Play On!

The tournament has several divisions and participants range in age from under seven to over 55.

The weather behaved itself Saturday and those in attendance were treated to beautiful sunny skies throughout the day.

The festivities end Sunday at 6:40 p.m.