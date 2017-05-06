Photo: Total Restoration

Homes all across the Okanagan have been hit hard with flood damage, causing the phones to ring off the hook at a local restoration company.

Marisa Wilson, co-owner of Total Restoration, says all of their employees, including herself and co-owner Ken Malcolm, are out on calls.

“We're all out here with our gum boots on, we've got our work gloves on, I've been bagging sand, we're doing whatever we can to help everyone out here," she said.

Wilson says all 30 of their vans are out on calls Saturday afternoon, but many of the places they've been called to have had their power shut off, limiting their options.

“The power has been affected so we can't even get sump pumps in there running,” Wilson said. “Quite a few of them we can't even do anything about the water until the creek subsides.”

She's currently working on an evacuated apartment building on Rowcliffe Avenue.

“We've been here all day pumping water out of it, but it's coming in just as fast as we're pumping it out,” Wilson said.

While hundreds of people have been impacted by the flooding, causing widespread damage, Wilson says the community has rallied to help do what they can.

“It is so amazing here, at the sandpit here on Rowcliffe and Richter, there's a guy set up and he's cooking hot dogs, we brought in a bunch of pizzas, people are bringing water down and snacks.”

The City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna declared local states of emergency Saturday. Six apartment buildings and several homes have been evacuated.