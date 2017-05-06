42092
39499

Kelowna  

'Doing whatever we can'

- | Story: 196416

Homes all across the Okanagan have been hit hard with flood damage, causing the phones to ring off the hook at a local restoration company.

Marisa Wilson, co-owner of Total Restoration, says all of their employees, including herself and co-owner Ken Malcolm, are out on calls.

“We're all out here with our gum boots on, we've got our work gloves on, I've been bagging sand, we're doing whatever we can to help everyone out here," she said. 

Wilson says all 30 of their vans are out on calls Saturday afternoon, but many of the places they've been called to have had their power shut off, limiting their options.

“The power has been affected so we can't even get sump pumps in there running,” Wilson said. “Quite a few of them we can't even do anything about the water until the creek subsides.”

She's currently working on an evacuated apartment building on Rowcliffe Avenue.

“We've been here all day pumping water out of it, but it's coming in just as fast as we're pumping it out,” Wilson said.

While hundreds of people have been impacted by the flooding, causing widespread damage, Wilson says the community has rallied to help do what they can.

“It is so amazing here, at the sandpit here on Rowcliffe and Richter, there's a guy set up and he's cooking hot dogs, we brought in a bunch of pizzas, people are bringing water down and snacks.”

The City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna declared local states of emergency Saturday. Six apartment buildings and several homes have been evacuated.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3026542
Lake Country Living
$829,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Burrows
Burrows Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41437


This potato sorting machine is just crazy fast

Must Watch
Most of this video is shot in slow motion, and even still these potatoes look like they’re seriously cruising.
Jennifer Lopez back for more Carpool Karaoke for new TV special
Music
Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry are preparing to have a little fun...
Hilarious doctors that prove laughter is the best medicine
Galleries
Being a doctor is clearly one of the hardest and most stressful...
Hilarious doctors that prove laughter is the best medicine (2)
Galleries
Get yourself some vitamin C looking at these pics.
This skier didn’t have a GoPro drone, so he got some sweet shots by tossing his GoPro in the air
Must Watch
Nicolas Vuignier hacked an Aer a winged, aerodynamic GoPro...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40801