Water continues to rise

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

The Shaughnessy Apartment building, at 534 Sutherland Avenue, has yet to be evacuated, despite earlier reports that an evacuation would be necessary.

Fire crews on scene are waiting for an assessment from FortisBC on the state of the electrical system in the building before ordering an evacuation.

Sutherland Avenue, between Pandosy Street and Richter Street was closed earlier in the afternoon, and resembles a lake more than a road at this point.

Residents of several apartment buildings on the block continue to lay sandbags to try and protect their buildings.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

More streets have been closed and another apartment has been evacuated in Kelowna due to continued rising water levels in Mill Creek.

Shaughnessy Apartments, at 534 Sutherland Avenue, is in the middle of being evacuated Saturday afternoon, after water from nearby Mill Creek began filling the lobby.

Emergency crews on scene have noted the water level in the lobby is rising.

Two other apartments in Kelowna were evacuated Friday night.

Sutherland Avenue, between Pandosy Avenue and Richter Street, has been closed. Additionally, Buckland Avenue, between Ellis Street and Marshall Street, has been closed.

Marshall Street has been closed since Friday evening.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna has officially declared a state of emergency in the wake of massive flooding in the Gellatly Road area and in Shannon Lake.

No new evacuations have been ordered at this time.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Countless homes and businesses along Mill Creek, including Kelowna's beloved Scandia Golf and Games, have been hit by flooding, from Ellison all the way to Okanagan Lake.

In addition, Kirsten Jones with Emergency Operations Centre, says Mission Creek and Bellevue Creek in Kelowna, and Smith Creek, Powers Creek and McDougall Creek in West Kelowna have also been causing issues.

The rising waters have caused road closures at Shannon Lake Road and Gellatly Road in West Kelowna and Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country.

While official evacuation orders have been made for two homes on Lakeshore Road due to a small mudslide and for the Fintry Provincial Park, Jones says emergency crews conducted "tactical evacuations" throughout the night.

Homes on Ethel Street have been significantly impacted, as well as homes on Spencer Road in the Ellison area. Marshall Street, near downtown Kelowna, has been completely closed.

"Emergency crews and municipal staff ... really have to focus on public infrastructure and the safety of the public, and residents are asked to take care of their own properties," said Jones.

She also said they are working to keep sand supplies for sandbags replenished at several locations across the Okanagan, which can be found on their website.

A woman at the Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue sand location told Castanet that as of 10 a.m., they had been without sand for 45 minutes.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

Flooding mayhem continues this morning around the Central Okanagan.

Residents of the Ellison area report Mill Creek spilled its banks in their neighbourhood as well as in downtown Kelowna.

Spencer Road is flooded between Country View Estates and Country Rhodes, and some residents are said to be evacuating.

Resident Peter Neville says much of the road has been undermined, isolating Country View Estates.

Residents were sandbagging Friday, with the help of the Ellison Fire Department.

Old Vernon Road is also flooded near its intersection with Bullman Road.

"The bridge over Mill Creek at the north end of the Kelowna Airport is also reportedly under threat, although still intact at midnight," said Neville.

Another resident reports at least five houses are flooded in the Country Rhodes neighbourhood.

Nearby Mill Creek Regional Park is swamped.